UPDATE: Officials identify woman found murdered inside her Harrod Court apartment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials have identified a woman who was found murdered inside her apartment.

The victim was 48-year-old Angelia Thomas, according to Deputy Coroner J. David Wood. Officials say the cause of death was a stab wound.

James Robards, Thomas' boyfriend, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon by LMPD officers and charged with murder.

LMPD says a neighbor overheard an argument between Robards and Thomas last week. The neighbor told police that she heard Thomas say she was stabbed. That neighbor also told police that she thought Robards was taking Thomas to the hospital, but became concerned after not seeing either one of them for a couple days.

Thomas was found dead on Tuesday inside her apartment on Harrod Court in the Park Hill neighborhood.

Robards made his first court appearance on Wednesday morning.

This marks Louisville's 118th murder of 2016.

