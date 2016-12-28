Nurse taken hostage by inmate at Kentucky State Reformatory - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Nurse taken hostage by inmate at Kentucky State Reformatory

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A nurse was taken hostage by an inmate on Tuesday at the Kentucky State Reformatory.

Officials say the inmate used a homemade weapon. Investigators say an emergency response team used force to stop the situation.

The nurse was not injured and the inmate was taken to the hospital. 

The Kentucky State Police in Campbellsburg are also conducting a death investigation at the prison.  The Oldham County Coroner's office called state police, after an inmate was pronounced dead at Baptist Health in La Grange.  

There is no word on whether the two incidents are related. 

