Pennies cost more to produce than they were worth in 2016

Pennies cost more to produce than they were worth in 2016

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It cost about 1.5 cents to produce each penny in 2016.

That's about the same cost as last year.

Minting about 9 million pennies this year, the government lost about $45 million. The U.S. mint has been looking for ways to lower production costs on the copper-coated zinc coin, but no solutions have been found so far.

The nickel is also a money loser, but the government usually makes money on the quarter and the dime.

