FOUND: LMPD officer finds missing woman with traumatic brain inj - WDRB 41 Louisville News

FOUND: LMPD officer finds missing woman with traumatic brain injury

Posted: Updated:
Ecaterina Robertson Ecaterina Robertson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD says endangered missing person has been found.

Ecaterina Robertson was returned home safely on Tuesday night by Officer Dexter Pitts. 

The 27 year-old woman was last seen walking away from her care facility on Murphy Lane on December 29, 2016.

Robertson has a traumatic brain injury and is unable to care for herself long-term. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.