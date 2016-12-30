RAW VIDEO | U of L's Bobby Petrino addresses 'Wakeyleaks' and player shootings during press conference

Abigail Foster and her parents just wanted a quick Sunday breakfast, but the lines at McDonald’s stretched almost to the back door.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- During a news conference on Saturday's upcoming Citrus Bowl game against the LSU Tigers, University of Louisville head football coach Bobby Petrino took time to address the recent "Wakeyleaks" scandal, as well as an incident in which U of L football players had been shot.

Petrino spoke at the coaches' news conference Friday in Orlando, Fla.

Petrino's comments on Wakeyleaks came after he was asked a question about the scandal by WDRB's Mike Lacett.

"I did not know that there was a radio guy from Wake Forest who was in contact with one of our coaches," Petrino said, when questioned by Lacett about his initial reaction to learning about the investigation. "We’ve had an extensive investigation. Obviously, we all know that our athletic director has suspended our co-offensive coordinator, and the commissioner has put down a fine. We've worked through it. We've had the investigation and we consider the matter closed, and we're here to play a bowl game."

Petrino was also asked about the effect the scandal had on the team's reputation.

"Yeah, you know, I think that, first and foremost, you've seen their coach come out and say that it was a Wake Forest issue," Petrino said. "And like I said, we've dealt with it. I think Tom Jurich has done a great job. It's not fun to be here without our offensive coordinator. Lonnie [Galloway] has been a great coach for us. He does a tremendous job with our players, he's added a lot to our staff this year, and we certainly miss him."

Petrino also addressed an incident that took place earlier this month at an off-campus apartment on Manor Park Drive, in which two U of L football players were shot. Sources close to the team tell WDRB News that junior linebacker James Hearns and sophomore linebacker Henry Famurewa were shot at a party at the apartment near the university. Both are expected to be recover from their injuries. They traveled with the team to Orlando but will not play in the game.

"I think our players have done a great job," Petrino said. "Unfortunately, we've had the issue of two players being shot. That was something that was a tragedy -- something that we've talked to our team about: that we're very fortunate that we’re not a funeral right now, that both of them are healthy and have an opportunity to continue their career and get their degrees and do everything that they came to the University of Louisville to do."

