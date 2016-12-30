Police make additional arrest in burglary of Elizabethtown gun store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have made another arrest in the burglary of a gun store in Elizabethtown.

A fourth person, 22-year-old Jabron Petty, was arrested Thursday for complicity to commit first-degree burglary.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspects breaking through the front door of Sportsmans Rod & Gun earlier this month. Investigators say 20 pistols and four long guns were stolen.

Robert Carter, III, Ferrante Salley, Jr. and Larry Ware also face charges.

Federal officials have only recovered two of the stolen guns.

