Indiana to receive $300,000 grant to fight Zika virus

Indiana to receive $300,000 grant to fight Zika virus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana is about to get a boost in the fight against the Zika virus.

The state is getting nearly $300,000 in federal money to fight the spread of it. Of that amount, $200,000 will be used for research on microcephaly and rapid detection of it. That's the brain defect that can occur in a baby, when the mother is infected with Zika while pregnant.

The rest of the money will be used for mosquito testing and to improve mosquito control and monitoring.

