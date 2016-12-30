Louisville makes several "Top 10" lists in 2016 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville makes several "Top 10" lists in 2016

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Derby City was in frequently in the national spotlight during 2016.

Louisville was named one of the "Top Destinations on the Rise" by Trip Advisor. 

Louisville was also included on dozens of national "Best Of" lists for food, drinks and entertainment. Some of the most notable include:The Huffington Post, which called Louisville one of the "10 Up-and-Coming U.S. Cities."

Travelocity also named Louisville one of the "20 Best Cities to Visit with Kids."

Copyright 2016 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.