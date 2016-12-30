Income tax rate to drop slightly for Indiana residents - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Income tax rate to drop slightly for Indiana residents

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana residents are expected to get a welcome gift for the new year: a drop in taxes.

The personal income tax rate will drop slightly on New Year's Day. It's part of a reduction that Republican Governor Mike Pence pushed during his 2012 campaign. The state income tax rate will drop to 3.23 percent, down from 3.3.

Someone with $50,000 in taxable income will see their state income tax bill drop by $35 for 2017.

Copyright 2016 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.