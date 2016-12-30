Kentucky Flea Market holds New Year's Spectacular at Kentucky Ex - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky Flea Market holds New Year's Spectacular at Kentucky Expo Center

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are four days of shopping left before we kick off the new year -- and the Kentucky Flea Market New Year's Spectacular is happening now.

You can find it at the Kentucky Expo Center West Wing and Pavilion. There are 1,200 booths packed with jewelry, toys, household goods, food, one-of-a-kind items and more.

There are also 400 antique and collectible booths.

The New Year's Spectacular runs until Monday at 5 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2016 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

