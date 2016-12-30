Mom's Music celebrates 35 years in Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Mom's Music celebrates 35 years in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mom's Music is celebrating 35 years of serving Louisville.

The music store and school is hosting a big clearance sale at its Mellwood Avenue location in celebration of the big anniversary.

The store not only sells instruments, but also offers hundreds of music lessons each week. Mom's Music even has a rock school, which puts beginners in a band right from the start.

The owner says the name of his store sends an important message to customers.

"It's kinda like the name, kinda like going back home," said owner Marvin Maxwell. "Well, whoever took better care of you than your mom?"

Maxwell says even if you're not a musician, you can still stop by for a piece of cake.

