Honda recalls almost 650,000 Odyssey minivans - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Honda recalls almost 650,000 Odyssey minivans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Honda is recalling almost 650,000 Odyssey minivans.

The automaker says a defect with a lever could cause second-row seats to shift suddenly in a crash.

The recall involves 2011 to 2016 Odysseys.

Honda says it hasn't gotten any reports of injuries linked to the flaw.

