Police arrest siblings accused of robbing Radcliff pharmacy twice

Police say a 10-year-old girl was swimming when she touched what she thought was a body.More >>
Police say a 10-year-old girl was swimming when she touched what she thought was a body.More >>
Officials say an Indiana man has died in Kentucky after a fireworks accident.More >>
Officials say an Indiana man has died in Kentucky after a fireworks accident.More >>
It happened Saturday in Hammond, Indiana, near Gary.More >>
It happened Saturday in Hammond, Indiana, near Gary.More >>
Abigail Foster and her parents just wanted a quick Sunday breakfast, but the lines at McDonald’s stretched almost to the back door.More >>
Abigail Foster and her parents just wanted a quick Sunday breakfast, but the lines at McDonald’s stretched almost to the back door.More >>
The closure of six buildings on post impacts the entire U.S. Army.More >>
The closure of six buildings on post impacts the entire U.S. Army.More >>
An inmate mistakenly left alone overnight at a Kentucky courthouse has been returned to jail.More >>
An inmate mistakenly left alone overnight at a Kentucky courthouse has been returned to jail.More >>
A Silver Alert has been issued for a 19-year-old Indiana girl.More >>
A Silver Alert has been issued for a 19-year-old Indiana girl.More >>
Police say it started when she broke into the medicine cabinet and put anti-psychotic drugs in a caregiver's Pepsi -- but that was just the start of her plan.More >>
Police say it started when she broke into the medicine cabinet and put anti-psychotic drugs in a caregiver's Pepsi -- but that was just the start of her plan.More >>
Police say he led them on a short chase that endangered the lives of six children.More >>
Police say he led them on a short chase that endangered the lives of six children.More >>
Louisville Metro Police say it happened around 9 p.m. on January 10.More >>
Louisville Metro Police say it happened around 9 p.m. on January 10.More >>
Marlon Carpenter appeared in court on Wednesday morning.More >>
Marlon Carpenter appeared in court on Wednesday morning.More >>
Police say the suspect had her 6-year-old daughter open display cases, grab items and hand them to her.More >>
Police say the suspect had her 6-year-old daughter open display cases, grab items and hand them to her.More >>
According to the arrest warrant, the victim sustain four stab wounds to his side, a cut to his liver and damage to his lungs.More >>
According to the arrest warrant, the victim sustain four stab wounds to his side, a cut to his liver and damage to his lungs.More >>
Police state the 48-year-old woman took her son to the cemetery and tied him up inside her car and attempted to ignite the fire.More >>
Police state the 48-year-old woman took her son to the cemetery and tied him up inside her car and attempted to ignite the fire.More >>