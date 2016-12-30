Police arrest siblings accused of robbing Radcliff pharmacy twic - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police arrest siblings accused of robbing Radcliff pharmacy twice

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Siblings accused of robbing a pharmacy in Radcliff have been arrested in Laurel County.

Police found 36-year-old Steve Norman of Magnolia, Kentucky, and 47-year old Connie Norman of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, in the parking lot of the Econo Lodge in London.

Officers say they found 769 pills under the hood of their car, and another 778 pills under a mattress in a motel room.

Radcliff Police Chief Jeff Cross says the Normans are accused of robbing the Save-Rite pharmacy -- not once, but twice -- on Dec. 21 and 28. They are accused of taking painkillers.

Both are charged with robbery and drug trafficking.

Copyright 2016 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

