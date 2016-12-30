Man camping out on Shepherdsville farm to raise money for after- - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man camping out on Shepherdsville farm to raise money for after-school programs

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local man is camping out for a good cause.

Steve Milam started camping Tuesday on a farm in Shepherdsville. He hiked a mile with a full pack, including everything he would need for four days.

It's part of an effort to raise money for Lighthouse Academy at Newburg. The academy provides after-school programs for students and educational programs for adults. Sponsors pledge money to Milam's cause as he stays out in the elements for 100 hours.

"One of the things that we wanted to do with the adventure is, obviously the money goes for the Lighthouse and for children that don't get to experience all the things that we do," said Milam. "So doing something like this, it reminds you very quickly of all of the things that we take for granted."

He's set to hike back out of the woods Saturday morning.

Milam started the fundraiser back in 2009.

Copyright 2016 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

