Man camping out on Shepherdsville farm to raise money for after-school programs

An inmate mistakenly left alone overnight at a Kentucky courthouse has been returned to jail.

An inmate mistakenly left alone overnight at a Kentucky courthouse has been returned to jail.

The closure of six buildings on post impacts the entire U.S. Army.

The closure of six buildings on post impacts the entire U.S. Army.

Police say he was holding the child between himself and the officers...

Police say he was holding the child between himself and the officers...

Abigail Foster and her parents just wanted a quick Sunday breakfast, but the lines at McDonald’s stretched almost to the back door.

Abigail Foster and her parents just wanted a quick Sunday breakfast, but the lines at McDonald’s stretched almost to the back door.

Teen shot in the head by stray bullet at 4th of July celebration

Teen shot in the head by stray bullet at 4th of July celebration

Officials say an Indiana man has died in Kentucky after a fireworks accident.

Officials say an Indiana man has died in Kentucky after a fireworks accident.

Police say a 10-year-old girl was swimming when she touched what she thought was a body.

Police say a 10-year-old girl was swimming when she touched what she thought was a body.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local man is camping out for a good cause.

Steve Milam started camping Tuesday on a farm in Shepherdsville. He hiked a mile with a full pack, including everything he would need for four days.

It's part of an effort to raise money for Lighthouse Academy at Newburg. The academy provides after-school programs for students and educational programs for adults. Sponsors pledge money to Milam's cause as he stays out in the elements for 100 hours.

"One of the things that we wanted to do with the adventure is, obviously the money goes for the Lighthouse and for children that don't get to experience all the things that we do," said Milam. "So doing something like this, it reminds you very quickly of all of the things that we take for granted."

He's set to hike back out of the woods Saturday morning.

Milam started the fundraiser back in 2009.

Copyright 2016 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.