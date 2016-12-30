Ridesharing apps offer discounts for a New Year's Eve designated - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ridesharing apps offer discounts for a New Year's Eve designated driver

Posted: Updated:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rickey Green knows first-hand what it’s like to get caught driving drunk.

“By the time I was 20, I was arrested for driving under the influence,” Green said.

Now, he spends most of his time encouraging people not to drink and drive.

“It's just not worth it,” Green said.

Green graduated from the Volunteers of America Addiction Recovery program. He says there's no excuse to get behind the wheel, especially now with the convenience of ridesharing apps.

“Prepare to not drive," he said. "It's really simple."

Brown-Forman is sponsoring ridesharing discounts this weekend. People 21 and up can get a $20 credit with Uber or City Scoot using promo code SAFERIDEKY until Sunday. You must be a first-time user of the apps.

“Pre-plan, pre-plan, pre-plan some more,” LMPD Traffic Commander Lt. Seelye said.

LMPD says 2016 has been the deadliest year on the road. Eighty-eight people died in crashes handled by LMPD in 2016 alone, 17 more than last year and 34 more than 2014. Many of those accidents involve drugs and alcohol.

“During the holidays, we always try to get every resource we can on the street,” Lt. Seelye said.

This weekend, LMPD will target major roads like Dixie Highway, Hurstbourne Parkway and Bardstown Road.

“Not necessarily on the bar lots, but we will be around where the issues can and do occur,” Lt. Seelye said.  

Last year, LMPD arrested 30 people for driving under the influence between Dec. 30 and Jan. 3.

Lt. Seelye says driving drunk will cost you about $10,000. Cab drivers say the average ride costs between $20 and $25. 

