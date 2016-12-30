Discarded cigarette to blame for Thursday's condo fire in Bashfo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Discarded cigarette to blame for Thursday's condo fire in Bashford Manor

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A "discarded cigarette" is to blame for a fire that caused major damage to several condos in Bashford Manor on Thursday afternoon.

Buechel Fire Department Chief Adam Jones says a cigarette was not properly put out on the balcony of one of the units on Donard Park Avenue. The flames then spread quickly due to windy conditions.

Officials say no residents or firefighters were injured. 

Related Stories:

Fire breaks out at apartment complex in Bashford Manor

Copyright 2016 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.