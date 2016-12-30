Local doctor helps donate 100 brand new pairs of boots to men and women at The Healing Place

An inmate mistakenly left alone overnight at a Kentucky courthouse has been returned to jail.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With no job, no home and addicted to drugs, every day on the streets was a struggle for Sean Eadens.

But that was until he walked into The Healing Place to get clean and look to the future.

That future included a job. But he knew that'd be hard without one more thing.

"Some places won't hire you without work boots," Eadens said.

But now he doesn't have to worry.

Every year, Dr. George Quill and his staff at Louisville Orthopedics Center partner with Red Wing shoes and The Healing Place to outfit clients with shoes.

They stopped by Friday to hand out about 100 pairs for the men and women staying at the non-profit.

"The clients who are getting the shoes today are the clients who really need it the most," said Laci Comer with The Healing Place.

"We see frostbite," Dr. Quill said. "We see a lot of diabetic complications, deformities that aren't accommodated in regular tennis shoes or things the guys might wear the rest of the year."

So everyone got a foot exam and a few measurements first to ensure they have the right fit.

"It just helps them stay healthy and be able to go through the program and not have to drop out because of health issues," Comer said. "It just helps them in their recovery."

One client, Ricky Jones, hasn't had a new pair of shoes in years. He said they're desperately need.

"Some guys don't have no shoes at all," he said. "By him donating the boots and everything and fit in our size and everything, that's real nice."

"I get more blessings than shoes I've bestowed," Dr. Quill said.

Unfortunately like most days, the need was just too great Friday. Many were turned away.

Volunteers will deliver the women's shoes next week.

