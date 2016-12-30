Local doctor helps donate 100 brand new pairs of boots to men an - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Local doctor helps donate 100 brand new pairs of boots to men and women at The Healing Place

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With no job, no home and addicted to drugs, every day on the streets was a struggle for Sean Eadens.

But that was until he walked into The Healing Place to get clean and look to the future.

That future included a job. But he knew that'd be hard without one more thing.

"Some places won't hire you without work boots," Eadens said.

But now he doesn't have to worry.

Every year, Dr. George Quill and his staff at Louisville Orthopedics Center partner with Red Wing shoes and The Healing Place to outfit clients with shoes. 

They stopped by Friday to hand out about 100 pairs for the men and women staying at the non-profit.

"The clients who are getting the shoes today are the clients who really need it the most," said Laci Comer with The Healing Place.

"We see frostbite," Dr. Quill said. "We see a lot of diabetic complications, deformities that aren't accommodated in regular tennis shoes or things the guys might wear the rest of the year."

So everyone got a foot exam and a few measurements first to ensure they have the right fit.

"It just helps them stay healthy and be able to go through the program and not have to drop out because of health issues," Comer said. "It just helps them in their recovery."

One client, Ricky Jones, hasn't had a new pair of shoes in years. He said they're desperately need.

"Some guys don't have no shoes at all," he said. "By him donating the boots and everything and fit in our size and everything, that's real nice."

"I get more blessings than shoes I've bestowed," Dr. Quill said.

Unfortunately like most days, the need was just too great Friday. Many were turned away.

Volunteers will deliver the women's shoes next week.

Copyright 2016 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.