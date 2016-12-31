Crews respond to overnight warehouse fire on 7th Street Road - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Crews respond to overnight warehouse fire on 7th Street Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fire crews from Shively and Louisville Metro battled a warehouse fire overnight.

It happened in the 3500 block of 7th Street Road, near Berry Boulevard. Fire officials say a call came in just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

Shively Fire Chief Greg Cambron says the warehouse had been vacant for between five and seven years. When firefighters arrived on the scene, the building was engulfed in flames. 

"When the first units arrived and said it was a working structure fire, they had a pretty good fire when they got here and because of the condition of the building, and because there are holes in the roof, so it got plenty of air, so it got a pretty good start on us before we actually got here," Cambron said.

Between 35 and 40 firefighters helped to battle the fire. No injuries were reported.

Arson officials are investigating.

