Tips for storing Christmas decorations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you dread putting away the Christmas decorations, have no fear. A few simple tips can help you organize holiday items and make tear down and next year's unpacking hassle-free.

Eric Anderson with Two Men and a Truck in Louisville came up with some helpful storage ideas.

If you didn't save the container that came with your Christmas ornaments, using a dish pack box can provide a safer alternative. They come with dividers, which can be adjusted depending on the space needed for each item. Also, wrap ornaments in acid-free tissue paper when wrapping to avoid any chemicals damaging the ornaments.

To avoid tangling your lights, remove the flap from a cardboard box and neatly wrap your lights around them. This keeps your lights in good condition and at the same time, allows for them to take up less storage space.

Creating a wrapping station is a great way to organize and store supplies. Use a dish pack box to organize my ribbon, bows, bags, tissue paper and more. It is helpful to have all items in one place when wrapping gifts.

Two Men and a Truck is located at 5328 Bardstown Road in Louisville.

