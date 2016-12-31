Louisville prepares for first-ever 'Lou Year's Eve' celebration - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville prepares for first-ever 'Lou Year's Eve' celebration

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville is gearing up for its first ever "Lou Year's Eve" celebration.

The family-friendly event will feature 40 performances and activities at 15 different venues.

Participants can join the fun along West Main Street between 4th and 9th Streets in downtown Louisville.

Gates open to the public at 2 p.m. Saturday. Mayor Greg Fischer is scheduled to speak at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door.

