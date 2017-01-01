Kentucky State Police arrest suspect after chase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is in custody after leading Kentucky State Police on a high-speed chase Sunday night.

According to arrest documents, it started around 9:30 p.m. Sunday when a state trooper attempted to stop a green Dodge Dakota with no plates traveling 72 mph in a 55 mph zone on Greenbelt Highway near Greenwood Road in southwest Louisville.

Instead of stopping, police say the suspect, now identified as 29-year-old James McClelland, "accelerated to 100 mph." Police say McClelland continued driving at a high rate of speed and threw several objects from the driver's window.

The trooper states McClelland shined a green laser at his vehicle several times. At one point, police say McClelland came to a stop on Lower River Road near Moorman Road, and a gunshot was heard before he took off again.

According to the arrest report, McClelland came close to running over a pedestrian before he drove into a mud field near Lewis Lane and became stuck. Police say McClelland then took off on foot, but the state trooper caught up with him. Police say McClelland fought with the trooper and had to be tased before he was finally taken into custody.

McClelland is facing numerous charges, including two counts of fleeing or evading police, two counts of wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, assaulting a police officer, and several traffic violations. He is being held at Metro Corrections without bond.

