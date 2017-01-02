Three people injured after SUV hits insurance office in Barbourv - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Three people injured after SUV hits insurance office in Barbourville, Ky.

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were hurt after an SUV crashed into an insurance office in Barbourville, Kentucky. The area is about 120 miles south 

Police say a Ford Expedition hit another car, and then crashed into a State Farm office on Friday morning.

A 49-year-old and a 26-year-old were hit. Officers say the 49-year-old was pinned underneath the vehicle and the 26-year-old was pinned under a fallen wall.

Both were flown to a hospital.

"I hear a loud crash and I turned my head. And no sooner than I turned, I saw him going through the building," said witness Noah Garland.

Police say no charges have been filed in the crash.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.