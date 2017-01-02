BOZICH | My weekly AP College Basketball Top 25 ballot

Rick Bozich shares his ballot in the AP college basketball poll every Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — For the next few months, Monday will be a double dose of basketball — my Associated Press college basketball Top 25 ballot followed by the Monday Muse.

Plenty of overlap with the thunderous arrival of conference play. But before I roll through that, better to start with my latest Top 25.

1. Villanova (14-0) — What’s not to like?

2. Baylor (13-0) — The Bears’ trip to Bob Huggins U on Jan. 10 is their first real risk of a defeat.

3. Kansas (13-1) — The Jayhawks are an overtime loss to Indiana shy of perfection. Not bad for a team that lost one of its centers.

4. UCLA (14-1) — The Bruins won’t be the last team to lose at Oregon.

5. West Virginia (12-1) — Be honest: Can you name any of Bob Huggins’ players?

6. Louisville (12-2) — Some people are ranking Kentucky ahead of the Cardinals. A reminder: 73-70.

7. Kentucky (11-2) — The Wildcats will win the SEC by at least three full games — and could jump ahead of the Cards and others as early as next week.

8. Duke (12-2) — Grayson Allen’s behavior. A string of injuries. Virginia Tech. Mike Krzyzewski is dealing with several moving parts.

9. Gonzaga (14-0) — This could be another one of those years the Zags position themselves for One-Seed consideration — even if they don’t deserve it.

10. Florida State (14-1) — Leonard Hamilton keeps making Joe B. Hall proud.

11. North Carolina (12-3) — Roy Williams losing to Josh Pastner is a sentence I never expected to write this season.

12. Creighton (13-1) — No shame in losing to the undefeated defending national champions.

13. Wisconsin (12-2) — Remember: The Badgers lost to UNC and Creighton.

14. Oregon (13-2) — The Ducks picked off a pair of unbeatens last week.

15. Virginia (11-2) — Just when I was primed to give the Cavaliers a major bump for winning at Louisville, they lost a home game to FSU.

16. Saint Mary’s (12-1) — The Gaels and the Zags play their first game Jan. 14 in Spokane.

17. Virginia Tech (12-1) — When I voted the Hokies No. 20 last week, some website called it an extreme ballot. How extreme does it look today?

18. Arizona (13-2) — Hard to have a better week than the Wildcats, who won two league games on the road in the Bay Area.

19. Xavier (12-2) — The X-Men visit Villanova a week from Tuesday.

20. Purdue (12-3) — Beaten by Minnesota. In Mackey Arena. How did that happen?

21. Butler (12-2) — Beaten by St. John’s. I don’t care that it was in New York. How did that happen?

22. Florida (10-3) — Winning at Arkansas is never a bad way to start SEC play.

23. Cincinnati (12-2) — The Bearcats’ win at Temple made them the team to beat in the AAC.

24. Indiana (10-4) — Doesn’t matter than Nebraska went on the road and beat Maryland Sunday. That was still an ugly loss for the Hoosiers.

25. Clemson (11-2) — I expect more people to join me in including the Tigers in the Top 25.

