Vigil planned to mark anniversary of Shively man's murder - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Vigil planned to mark anniversary of Shively man's murder

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friends and family will gather today to remember a man who was killed a year ago.

Lloyd Jones was 49 years old when he was shot to death on Jan. 2 of last year on Chester Road near Dixie Highway. Family members say his brother, Craig Jones, was also shot to death in 2005.

Today's vigil will be held at 3 p.m. at 1717 Chester Road.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Shively Police.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.