Toddler hit by stray bullet in Portland neighborhood recovering after surgery

A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father is due in court early Friday, one day after police say she stabbed the five to death and seriously injured another child at a home outside Atlanta.

A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father is due in court early Friday, one day after police say she stabbed the five to death and seriously injured another child at a home outside...

The maker of opioid painkiller Opana ER is pulling the drug off the market at the request of federal regulators because it's being abused.

The maker of opioid painkiller Opana ER is pulling the drug off the market at the request of federal regulators because it's being abused.

A Cincinnati developer plans to transform the southwest corner of Hurstbourne Parkway and Shelbyville Road, tearing down some aging retail buildings and constructing several restaurants, a grocery store, a parking garage and a hotel.

A Cincinnati developer plans to transform the southwest corner of Hurstbourne Parkway and Shelbyville Road, tearing down some aging retail buildings and constructing several restaurants, a grocery store, a parking garage and a hotel.

A new show is bringing national attention to Jeffersonville by allowing viewers to watching police officers respond in real time.

A new show is bringing national attention to Jeffersonville by allowing viewers to watching police officers respond in real time.

Police say they have taken several pounds of drugs off the street after arresting a Louisville man wanted on violent felony charges late Thursday night.

Police say they have taken several pounds of drugs off the street after arresting a Louisville man wanted on violent felony charges late Thursday night.

Divers have called off their search of the Ohio River for a man who's believed to have drowned.

Divers have called off their search of the Ohio River for a man who's believed to have drowned.

Divers searching for man believed to have drowned near Falls of the Ohio

Divers searching for man believed to have drowned near Falls of the Ohio

Police say one of the victims was able to escape and call police...

Police say one of the victims was able to escape and call police...

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 2-year-old boy who was hit by a stray bullet in the Portland neighborhood on New Year's Eve continues to recover after surgery.

Doctors performed surgery on the boy Sunday morning at Norton Children's Hospital to remove the bullet. Officials say the surgery was successful and he's expected to be OK.

The shooting happened around 10:30 Saturday night near Griffiths Avenue and 22nd Street in Portland. Kelsyi Copley says a friend came by to fix the heat at her home on New Year's Eve. After he finished, Copley says he started loading his son into the car seat in their van, and that's when the toddler was hit by a stray bullet.

"The baby was just saying, ‘Something hit me in my shoulder! Something hit me!’" Copley recalled.

Copley says people had been firing guns in her neighborhood all night long.

"We was hearing gunshots back to back to back from all over, around the house," Copley said. "Not exactly sure who it was, but somebody was shooting all over the place last night."

Copley has a message for the people who recklessly fired their guns.

"Think before you do stuff," Copley said. "You know when you shoot a bullet in the air it has to come down somewhere. Think -- it could be one of your family members that accidentally gets hit when you're shooting that bullet."

LMPD officials released the following statement after the toddler was shot:

Firing a gun into the air is not only dangerous but illegal since what goes up must come down. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the majority of injuries related to guns fired in the air are to the feet, shoulders and head, which can result in death. The LMPD is thankful that no one was seriously injured during last night's celebrations and we encourage the community to refrain from or report gunfire as well as any other illegal activities.

A Facebook picture showing the wounded toddler is going viral -- but the boy's father asked us not to show the picture to protect the family's privacy.

Meanwhile, if you have any information that could help police find who is responsible, you're asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD. All calls are anonymous.

Copyright 2016 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.