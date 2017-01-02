Toddler hit by stray bullet in Portland neighborhood recovering - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Toddler hit by stray bullet in Portland neighborhood recovering after surgery

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 2-year-old boy who was hit by a stray bullet in the Portland neighborhood on New Year's Eve continues to recover after surgery.

Doctors performed surgery on the boy Sunday morning at Norton Children's Hospital to remove the bullet. Officials say the surgery was successful and he's expected to be OK. 

The shooting happened around 10:30 Saturday night near Griffiths Avenue and 22nd Street in Portland. Kelsyi Copley says a friend came by to fix the heat at her home on New Year's Eve. After he finished, Copley says he started loading his son into the car seat in their van, and that's when the toddler was hit by a stray bullet.

"The baby was just saying, ‘Something hit me in my shoulder! Something hit me!’" Copley recalled. 

Copley says people had been firing guns in her neighborhood all night long.

"We was hearing gunshots back to back to back from all over, around the house," Copley said. "Not exactly sure who it was, but somebody was shooting all over the place last night."

Copley has a message for the people who recklessly fired their guns. 

"Think before you do stuff," Copley said. "You know when you shoot a bullet in the air it has to come down somewhere. Think -- it could be one of your family members that accidentally gets hit when you're shooting that bullet." 

LMPD officials released the following statement after the toddler was shot:

Firing a gun into the air is not only dangerous but illegal since what goes up must come down.  According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the majority of injuries related to guns fired in the air are to the feet, shoulders and head, which can result in death.  The LMPD is thankful that no one was seriously injured during last night's celebrations and we encourage the community to refrain from or report gunfire as well as any other illegal activities.  

A Facebook picture showing the wounded toddler is going viral -- but the boy's father asked us not to show the picture to protect the family's privacy.

Meanwhile, if you have any information that could help police find who is responsible, you're asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD. All calls are anonymous. 

Copyright 2016 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.