New road closures in downtown Louisville start today

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers in downtown Louisville are facing a new traffic headache starting today (Tuesday).

Third Street between Market and Jefferson Streets will be closed for 10 months because of construction on the Kentucky International Convention Center.
That stretch will reopen in October.

Fourth Street between Market and Jefferson Streets will also remain closed throughout the 22-month expansion project.

One lane of Market Street and one lane of Jefferson Street closest to the Convention Center will also be closed until 2018. 

