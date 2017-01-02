Blind teen uses 'Make-a-Wish' gift to help others - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Blind teen uses 'Make-a-Wish' gift to help others

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Make-a-Wish Foundation granted a wish to a blind teenager in Wisconsin, but instead of choosing Disney World or a sporting event, he's using his wish to personally thank the people who help teens like him.

Eighteen-year-old Andrew Zeman was born without eyes and with renal failure. His doctor nominated him for the Make-A-Wish program.

Andrew chose to go to Freedom Scientific in Saint Petersburg, Florida. The company created a computer program that helps him communicate with the world.

"That's Andrew," said Andrew's mom, Karen Zeman. "He's not about materialistic things. When the wish granters came to meet with him and interview him and said, 'if you could say anything to these people in Florida, what would you say?' And he said he wanted to thank them."

Andrew was set to start his trip on Monday.

