RiverLink officials say transponder supply dwindling, cite 'incredibly high demand'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Now that tolls have been in effect for several days on three Ohio River Bridges, officials with RiverLink say demand for transponders is higher than anticipated. 

"Demand has been so incredibly high that now inventory is being depleted for transponders," said RiverLink spokesperson Mindy Peterson. "So this is what you would call a good problem to have."

All remaining RiverLink local and RiverLink E-ZPass transponders are expected to be distributed early this week. Additional RiverLink E-ZPass transponders are expected to be available later this month. Additional RiverLink local transponders are being produced, but may not be available until mid to late February.

"This is an unexpected grace period," Peterson said. "But it's very important for drivers to understand they have to have that RiverLink prepaid account if they're going to get that rate. And they have to have that order in for the transponder. This is not a grace period for everyone crossing a bridge."

Drivers who have signed up for a RiverLink account and are still waiting for transponders to arrive will be charged the lowest rates, including the frequent-user discount. For these drivers only, the requirement that transponders be properly mounted in vehicles to receive the frequent-user discount is being temporarily waived.

Drivers will receive the frequent-use discount in the form of a $40 credit after making 40 tolled crossings per assigned transponder in a single calendar month.

"We knew interest in RiverLink transponders would be high, but demand has skyrocketed over the past few weeks," said Megan McLain, tolling project manager with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in a news release. "From July through November, more than 70,000 RiverLink transponders had been ordered. Nearly 100,000 additional RiverLink transponders were ordered just in December, outpacing total demand since we launched operations.”

RiverLink has ordered150,000 more local transponders and 30,000 more E-ZPass transponders to meet the demand.

License plates will be scanned, matched to prepaid accounts and the transponder rate applied until transponders are delivered. This will ensure drivers who have opened prepaid RiverLink accounts and are waiting for their transponders will enjoy the same lower rates as drivers with prepaid RiverLink accounts who have properly mounted their transponders.

If you have already received a transponder, you need to make sure it's properly mounted. Transponders should be placed on the inside of the windshield, as high and as central as possible on either the driver side or passenger side of the rear view mirror.

Transponders should be mounted three inches away from any metal, tint, antenna or defroster.

Drivers are advised to try to avoid extreme temperatures when mounting transponders. During cold weather, drivers can warm their car for a few minutes before mounting transponders.

Drivers can open accounts online at www.RiverLink.com, by phone at 855-RIV-LINK or in person at one of two customer service centers. The website is the fastest option to open an account. Customer service centers are located at 400 E. Main St. in Louisville and 103 Quartermaster Ct. in Jeffersonville. The centers are open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday – Friday. They are also open 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday. 

