Louisville man arrested after crash involving stolen car - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man arrested after crash involving stolen car

Posted: Updated:
A stolen Pontiac Grand Prix sits in front of WDRB Studios after it crashed into another car around 12:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. A stolen Pontiac Grand Prix sits in front of WDRB Studios after it crashed into another car around 12:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.
Police say this car was reported stolen on January 2, 2017. Police say this car was reported stolen on January 2, 2017.
A Toyota Camry sits disabled at the corner of 7th and Muhammad Ali after it was hit by a stolen car. A Toyota Camry sits disabled at the corner of 7th and Muhammad Ali after it was hit by a stolen car.
An LMPD officer takes photos of a utility pole that was knocked down by a car at 7th and Muhammad Ali on Jan. 2, 2017. An LMPD officer takes photos of a utility pole that was knocked down by a car at 7th and Muhammad Ali on Jan. 2, 2017.
Michael Priest was arrested in the back parking lot of WDRB Studios after leaving the scene of a crash. Michael Priest was arrested in the back parking lot of WDRB Studios after leaving the scene of a crash.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man suspected of driving a stolen car was arrested in WDRB's back parking lot after police say he left the scene of a crash he caused. 

Police say a call came out on the radio for a stolen Pontiac Grand Prix around noon on Monday. An officer spotted the car south of 7th street. Police tell WDRB the officer activated his lights, but the car took off. Because of LMPD’s no-chase policy, officers did not pursue the car, but the driver ended up colliding with another vehicle and crashing just outside of WDRB's studios. 

Police say once the driver crashed, he took off running. WDRB surveillance cameras show him scaling our security fence, then casually hiding behind our satellite truck. Police were on his trail and chased after him into the parking lot. Video shows the suspect getting on the ground as an officer draws his gun.

Stunned WDRB employees put their hands up as they realized what was going on in the parking lot, then helped more officers get inside our secure gates.

The suspect, 41-year-old Michael Priest, was arrested and loaded into the back of a police car.

The scene at 7th and Muhammad was a mess. A light pole hit during the crash was on the ground, and a woman, whose car was hit, was too upset to speak on camera. She told WDRB she was grateful her two young children were not with her when she the suspect plowed into her. 

Police tell us the suspect was wanted on an escape charge. The details of that charge are not clear yet.

A passenger in the stolen car was detained, but released on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

No one was seriously injured. 

Priest is now in jail facing several charges including theft, fleeing police and criminal mischief.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.