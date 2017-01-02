Louisville man arrested after crash involving stolen car

Michael Priest was arrested in the back parking lot of WDRB Studios after leaving the scene of a crash.

An LMPD officer takes photos of a utility pole that was knocked down by a car at 7th and Muhammad Ali on Jan. 2, 2017.

A Toyota Camry sits disabled at the corner of 7th and Muhammad Ali after it was hit by a stolen car.

A stolen Pontiac Grand Prix sits in front of WDRB Studios after it crashed into another car around 12:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man suspected of driving a stolen car was arrested in WDRB's back parking lot after police say he left the scene of a crash he caused.

Police say a call came out on the radio for a stolen Pontiac Grand Prix around noon on Monday. An officer spotted the car south of 7th street. Police tell WDRB the officer activated his lights, but the car took off. Because of LMPD’s no-chase policy, officers did not pursue the car, but the driver ended up colliding with another vehicle and crashing just outside of WDRB's studios.

Police say once the driver crashed, he took off running. WDRB surveillance cameras show him scaling our security fence, then casually hiding behind our satellite truck. Police were on his trail and chased after him into the parking lot. Video shows the suspect getting on the ground as an officer draws his gun.

Stunned WDRB employees put their hands up as they realized what was going on in the parking lot, then helped more officers get inside our secure gates.

The suspect, 41-year-old Michael Priest, was arrested and loaded into the back of a police car.

The scene at 7th and Muhammad was a mess. A light pole hit during the crash was on the ground, and a woman, whose car was hit, was too upset to speak on camera. She told WDRB she was grateful her two young children were not with her when she the suspect plowed into her.

Police tell us the suspect was wanted on an escape charge. The details of that charge are not clear yet.

A passenger in the stolen car was detained, but released on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

No one was seriously injured.

Priest is now in jail facing several charges including theft, fleeing police and criminal mischief.

