Louisville teams with Norton Healthcare to offer free classes to quit smoking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - One of the toughest resolutions to stick to is to stop smoking. Norton Healthcare and Louisville Metro Public Health Department offer free classes and resources to those wanting to quit. 

Click here for information on Louisville Metro Health Department's stop smoking classes.

Norton Healthcare stop smoking classes:

  • Norton Healthcare offers the American Lung Association’s 7-week, 8-session Freedom From Smoking class. Classes are led by specially trained nurse navigators. One-on-one counseling is available on a limited basis.
     
  • Classes are provided free to any adult (over age 18) in the community who is ready to quit smoking.
     
  • Classes include access to nicotine-replacement therapy resources as needed.
     
  • Click here for more information about Norton Healthcare's stop smoking classes.

