Police: bag that washed ashore is from plane that disappeared carrying 6 people

Tiffany James appeared emotional in court Friday morning.More >>
Tiffany James appeared emotional in court Friday morning.More >>
Police say one of the victims was able to escape and call police...More >>
Police say one of the victims was able to escape and call police...More >>
Divers have called off their search of the Ohio River for a man who's believed to have drowned.More >>
Divers have called off their search of the Ohio River for a man who's believed to have drowned.More >>
Police say they have taken several pounds of drugs off the street after arresting a Louisville man wanted on violent felony charges late Thursday night.More >>
Police say they have taken several pounds of drugs off the street after arresting a Louisville man wanted on violent felony charges late Thursday night.More >>
A new show is bringing national attention to Jeffersonville by allowing viewers to watching police officers respond in real time.More >>
A new show is bringing national attention to Jeffersonville by allowing viewers to watching police officers respond in real time.More >>
A Cincinnati developer plans to transform the southwest corner of Hurstbourne Parkway and Shelbyville Road, tearing down some aging retail buildings and constructing several restaurants, a grocery store, a parking garage and a hotel.More >>
A Cincinnati developer plans to transform the southwest corner of Hurstbourne Parkway and Shelbyville Road, tearing down some aging retail buildings and constructing several restaurants, a grocery store, a parking garage and a hotel.More >>
The maker of opioid painkiller Opana ER is pulling the drug off the market at the request of federal regulators because it's being abused.More >>
The maker of opioid painkiller Opana ER is pulling the drug off the market at the request of federal regulators because it's being abused.More >>