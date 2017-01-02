Limited Offer: no adoption fees for pets from Louisville Metro A - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Limited Offer: no adoption fees for pets from Louisville Metro Animal Services

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For a limited time in 2017, you can get a new furry companion for free. 

Louisville Metro Animal Services is offering free adoptions on a first-come, first-serve basis starting Tuesday. It's happening at the Animal House Adoption Center on Newburg Road.

Friends of Metro Animal Services, a non-profit group, donated $1,000 for the event. The free adoptions will continue until the money runs out.

Louisville Metro Animal Services encourages people to make a donation so more free adoptions can be held in the new year.

