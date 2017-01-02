YMCA waiving joining fee, has wellness coaches ready for those 2 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

YMCA waiving joining fee, has wellness coaches ready for those 2017 resolutions

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The YMCA says it has wellness coaches to help people reach their fitness goals in 2017.

Experts say in order to keep yourself encouraged, you should set a bunch of miniature goals along the way to a big goal.

They say you should also take your goals slowly working up to longer cardio sessions and bigger weights.

"You usually want to start a little more conservative," said Paul McKim with the YMCA. "You can always increase your weight. You can always increase your time. It's really hard to go back after you've been injured."

For those trying to get back in shape, experts say group fitness classes are great to get you motivated.

The YMCA is waiving its joining fee for the new year.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

