Preparing to make history, incoming GOP House Speaker says he’s overwhelmed, but ready to go

A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father is due in court early Friday, one day after police say she stabbed the five to death and seriously injured another child at a home outside Atlanta.

A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father is due in court early Friday, one day after police say she stabbed the five to death and seriously injured another child at a home outside...

The maker of opioid painkiller Opana ER is pulling the drug off the market at the request of federal regulators because it's being abused.

The maker of opioid painkiller Opana ER is pulling the drug off the market at the request of federal regulators because it's being abused.

A Cincinnati developer plans to transform the southwest corner of Hurstbourne Parkway and Shelbyville Road, tearing down some aging retail buildings and constructing several restaurants, a grocery store, a parking garage and a hotel.

A Cincinnati developer plans to transform the southwest corner of Hurstbourne Parkway and Shelbyville Road, tearing down some aging retail buildings and constructing several restaurants, a grocery store, a parking garage and a hotel.

A new show is bringing national attention to Jeffersonville by allowing viewers to watching police officers respond in real time.

A new show is bringing national attention to Jeffersonville by allowing viewers to watching police officers respond in real time.

Police say they have taken several pounds of drugs off the street after arresting a Louisville man wanted on violent felony charges late Thursday night.

Police say they have taken several pounds of drugs off the street after arresting a Louisville man wanted on violent felony charges late Thursday night.

Divers have called off their search of the Ohio River for a man who's believed to have drowned.

Divers have called off their search of the Ohio River for a man who's believed to have drowned.

Divers searching for man believed to have drowned near Falls of the Ohio

Divers searching for man believed to have drowned near Falls of the Ohio

Police say one of the victims was able to escape and call police...

Police say one of the victims was able to escape and call police...

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lawmakers will make history Tuesday when they gather in Frankfort for the 2017 session.

Republicans will take control of the state House for the first time in nearly a century.

For the first time in eight years, Greg Stumbo will not be the Speaker of the House, and for the first time in 96 years, a Republican will take the gavel.

“I'm somewhat overwhelmed, to be quite honest,” said Rep. Jeff Hoover (R-Jamestown), who will officially be elected Speaker on Tuesday.

It's a job Hoover has working toward since he became House Minority Leader in 2001.

As he sits for his first interview in the Speaker's office, Hoover says he's ready to take command of a new Republican super-majority.

“There are a lot of challenges, a lot of issues facing the state," he said. "But, as I tell our caucus all the time, as tremendous as the challenges are, as significant as the issues are, the opportunity to do good things is even greater."

And it will be even more of a challenge with 23 new members in the House.

“More than one-third of our caucus are newly elected," Hoover said. "So, they’re excited, they’re eager, but yet they have some anxiety as well. I’m trying to work with them to say it’s going to be alright, to calm down, and we’re going to take care of these issues that come up.”

When it comes to issues, Hoover says the economy will be the priority in this short 30-day session. And passing a right-to-work law is at the top of the list.

“You look at surrounding states that have adopted right to work, you have to look no further than Indiana and Tennessee," he said. "They are actually kicking our tail in job creation, and a lot of that is right to work.”

That could mean controversial social issues take a back seat, though Hoover says there will be legislation on abortion.

“I'm very pro-life, our caucus is very pro-life. I expect we will do a couple of pro-life bills this session, but for the most part, we’re focusing on economic policy.”

Now, after years in the minority, Hoover and the GOP is under pressure to produce results for the commonwealth.

“I feel like I’ve always been under pressure. It’s no different," he said. "I’m still under pressure, maybe in a little more visible role than as the Minority Floor Leader. But, we’re ready to go.”

The House convenes at noon on Tuesday. The Senate gavels in one hour earlier.

Related Stories:

Church leaders to gather in Frankfort to pray for government officials

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.