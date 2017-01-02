UPDATE | Amber Alert canceled after 2 missing Indiana children f - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE | Amber Alert canceled after 2 missing Indiana children found safe

Posted: Updated:
Avery and Zek Rader Avery and Zek Rader
John Rader John Rader

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police have canceled an Amber Alert for two children after they were found safe.

Avery Rader, 10, and Zek Rader, 6, were last seen at 4:40 p.m. Monday in Prince's Lakes, Ind., about 40 miles south of Indianapolis.

The Prince's Lakes Police Department said they believed the children were likely abducted by their non-custodial father, John Rader. After the Amber Alert was canceled, ISP said that Rader is still on the run.

He is a 40-year-old man, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

The suspect vehicle is a white 2007 Ford 500 with black tinted windows, two breast cancer stickers and Indiana plate 727MIO.

If you have any information on John Rader's whereabouts, contact the Prince’s Lakes Police Department at 1-888-582-6237 or 911.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.