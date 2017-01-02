2 Corydon men arrested after traffic stop turns into drug bust - WDRB 41 Louisville News

2 Corydon men arrested after traffic stop turns into drug bust

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Corydon men were arrested on New Year's Day after a traffic stop turned into a drug bust.

Indiana State Police say Joshua Dewitt, 23, and his passenger, Tod Mertz, Jr., 28, were stopped on I-65 in Jackson County just north of Seymour on Sunday.

The officer who pulled them over had his K-9 check out the vehicle when 15 grams of suspected meth and 90 grams of suspected marijuana were found in the car.

Drug paraphernalia was also found.

Both men were arrested on numerous drug charges.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.