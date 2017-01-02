Officials release identity of man hit and killed in Scottsburg, - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Officials release identity of man hit and killed in Scottsburg, Ind.

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have released the name of a man who died after being hit by two vehicles Monday evening. 

According to Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Jerry Goodin, 50-year-old Fred Moss of Louisville died after he was hit by two vehicles around 6:30 p.m.

Goodin says Moss was walking east across US 31 at Cherry Street when he was hit by a 1999 maroon Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. The impact sent Moss into the northbound lanes, where he was hit by a white 2004 Chevrolet Silverado. 

He died at the scene. 

US 31 was closed for approximately two hours while the investigation was completed.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

