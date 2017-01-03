Blaze Pizza holding fundraiser for fallen LMPD officer Jason Sch - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Blaze Pizza holding fundraiser for fallen LMPD officer Jason Schweitzer

LMPD Detective Jason Schweitzer LMPD Detective Jason Schweitzer
Twenty percent of the proceeds raised at Blaze's three Louisville-area locations on Wednesday, Jan. 4 will go to Jason Schweitzer's family.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blaze Pizza will host a fundraiser Wednesday for the family of LMPD officer Jason Schweitzer, the Louisville police detective who was hit and killed by an alleged drunk driver in October in Lexington.

Schweitzer is survived by his pregnant wife and young daughter.

Twenty percent of the proceeds raised at Blaze's three Louisville-area locations will go to Schweitzer's family.

Suzanne Whitlow, the woman who allegedly hit Schweitzer and another man, is charged with manslaughter and DUI.

