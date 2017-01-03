First foal born in breeding career of Triple Crown winner American Pharoah

Authorities say foul play is not suspected at this time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Triple Crown winner American Pharoah is now a father.

Brookdale Farm announced on Facebook that a bay colt was born early Tuesday morning, the first foal of maiden mare Kakadu.

The general manager of Brookdale Farm in Versailles tells said Kakadu was in labor for about 30 minutes. And while the little guy doesn't have a name yet, he has quite a personality.

"A lot of foals are kind of skiddish for the first couple of weeks," Fred Seitz said. "They don't really want to be touched or handled, and they try to run behind their mother all the time. This one's the opposite. You walk into his stall ... and the foal just basically walks right up to you and starts sucking on your thumb."

The foal's owner lives in Chile, and Seitz describes him as a "racing guy," so there's a good chance we should see this new little guy on the track one day.

"He's gonna be good sized and he's going to be very attractive," Seitz said. "He's got a real pretty head and a pretty body too."

Back in February, American Pharoah had his first "date," beginning a breeding career that is reportedly worth around $20 million. He'll produce about 150 foals

