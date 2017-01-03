Radcliff offers 50 acres of free land for new VA hospital

Authorities say foul play is not suspected at this time.

Police say one of the victims was able to escape and call police...

Louisville man who used bolt cutters to chop off victim's finger during armed robbery appears in court

Dive teams restarted their search at first light Saturday morning, but dives were suspended in the afternoon because rough waters made it too dangerous.

Body of missing fisherman recovered from the Ohio River

Rescue workers recovered his body after searching for nearly four hours.

Answers in Genesis says more than one million people have visited since Ark opened on July 7, 2016

1 year after opening, Ark Encounter's attendance and impact is growing

Police say it happened Saturday around 10:30 p.m. at 2nd Street and Broadway.

Pedestrian dies after being struck in downtown Louisville, driver charged with murder

It happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday at South 12th and West Hill Streets.

Authorities say two men opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman revealed her child's gender, killing one person and wounding eight, including the expectant mother and three children.

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Radcliff is offering 50 acres of land free of charge if the VA builds a hospital on a site in the Millpond Business Park.

Community leaders held a town hall meeting Tuesday night to outline the proposal. West Louisville is also courting the new hospital, along with Bullitt County, which is also offering free land.

“After Bullitt County made the offer, my economic development director said we outta offer, and I said 'you’re absolutely right,'” said Radcliff Mayor Mike Weaver.

The VA has already purchased land off of Brownsboro Road near the Watterson Expressway in Louisville for $13 million.

"We started looking closely at the Brownsboro Road site, and it is absolutely not the right place to put a VA hospital," Mayor Weaver said.

Radcliff leaders say their location offers more space and provides access to the interstate without the traffic.

“We have the Fort Knox community here, but we also have the VA nursing center here, which is the newest in the state," said J.J. Duvall, Radcliff Economic Planning and Building Director. "We also have the VA cemetery."

Veterans say the current hospital off Zorn Avenue in Louisville is outdated and tough to get to.

”It’s not easy. Parking is very hard,” said Archie Mack, an Army Veteran from Radcliff.

The city of Radcliff is working on a formal proposal for the VA.

