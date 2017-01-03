Radcliff offers 50 acres of free land for new VA hospital - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Radcliff offers 50 acres of free land for new VA hospital

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Radcliff is offering 50 acres of land free of charge if the VA builds a hospital on a site in the Millpond Business Park. 

Community leaders held a town hall meeting Tuesday night to outline the proposal. West Louisville is also courting the new hospital, along with Bullitt County, which is also offering free land.

“After Bullitt County made the offer, my economic development director said we outta offer, and I said 'you’re absolutely right,'” said Radcliff Mayor Mike Weaver.

The VA has already purchased land off of Brownsboro Road near the Watterson Expressway in Louisville for $13 million.

"We started looking closely at the Brownsboro Road site, and it is absolutely not the right place to put a VA hospital," Mayor Weaver said.

Radcliff leaders say their location offers more space and provides access to the interstate without the traffic.

“We have the Fort Knox community here, but we also have the VA nursing center here, which is the newest in the state," said J.J. Duvall, Radcliff Economic Planning and Building Director. "We also have the VA cemetery."

Veterans say the current hospital off Zorn Avenue in Louisville is outdated and tough to get to.

”It’s not easy. Parking is very hard,” said Archie Mack, an Army Veteran from Radcliff.

The city of Radcliff is working on a formal proposal for the VA.

