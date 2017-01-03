LANE | Wildcats Hit the Century Mark Again - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LANE | Wildcats Hit the Century Mark Again

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky trailed in Tuesday night's SEC home opener against Texas A&M.  The Aggies hit a three to start the scoring, then spent much of the rest of Tuesday night watching the home team run and dunk and blow them out 100-58. 

Four of the last six games between the Wildcats and Aggies had needed extra time to decide a winner.  UK left no doubt in this one, using a 15-0 run after that early three, racing to a 50-27 lead at halftime and expanding it after the break. The Wildcats converted 15 first half turnovers into 21 points.

Malik Monk had an efficient 26 points in 24 minutes on 8-of-11 shooting (5-of-7 3's). Freshman running mate De'Aaron Fox filled up the stat sheet with 15 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds. Isaiah Briscoe added 13 points and 7 assists, while Bam Adebayo also was in double figures with 10.

Kentucky (12-2, 2-0) hosts Arkansas Saturday at 8:30 at Rupp Arena.  Texas A&M (8-5, 0-2) visits South Carolina Saturday.

