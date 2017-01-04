Free "Freedom from Smoking" program offered at Baptist Health Floyd

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Maybe the "New You" can stop smoking in the "New Year".
Keith Kaiser joined some experts from Baptist Health Floyd to learn about their upcoming Smoking Cessation classes and the dangers of smoking.
Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany is offering a free 7-week "Freedom from Smoking" program beginning Tuesdays, January 24 through March 7th from 4:30-5:00pm at Baptist Health Floyd's Paris Health Education Center.
The American Lung Association has been helping people quit smoking for over 35 years through Freedom From Smoking. Ranked as one of the most effective programs in the country, Freedom From Smoking has helped hundreds of thousands individuals quit smoking for good and is now available in a variety of formats.
Freedom from Smoking Class
Baptist Health Floyd
FREE
Seven week program:
Tuesdays - January 24th & 31st, February 7th & 14th
Thursday - February 16th
Tuesdays - February 21st & 28th, March 7th
4:30-5:30pm
Paris Health Education Center
Class size is limited, so pre-registration is required.
Call 1-800-4-SOURCE to register.
