Mother petitions Meijer to remove candy and racy tabloids from checkout lanes

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A Michigan mom is petitioning Meijer for candy-free checkout lanes.

Jane Kramer wants her Bath Township Meijer to dump the junk food, soft drinks and tabloids and replace them with health-conscious foods and child-friendly literature.

Kramer says she has had too many uncomfortable conversations with her children over racy tabloid headlines.

Frank J. Guglielmi, senior director of communications for Grand Rapids-based Meijer, responded with a short email about Kramer's petition. He said Meijer was aware of it but gave no indication that it's spurring change.

"Our customer base is very broad and diverse and we work hard to ensure our offerings appeal to the millions of customers who come through our doors each week," he wrote. "We are also passionate about offering healthy choices throughout our stores and we appreciate Ms. Kramer's passion as well. Thanks."

The petition has about 608 signatures so far.

