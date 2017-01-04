Man buys hundreds of New York newspapers to hide mugshot - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man buys hundreds of New York newspapers to hide mugshot

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Newark man reportedly bought hundreds of newspapers to try to keep people from seeing his mugshot.

Police arrested 43-year-old Joseph Talbot last week for driving while intoxicated.

He was also later charged with refusing to be fingerprinted or photographed because he told troopers that he didn't want his mugshot in the paper.

Talbot reportedly bought hundreds of copies of the Times of Wayne County to try to hide his mugshot.

However, the mugshot was already posted online...

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.