Grayson County Sheriff's Department searching for missing teen - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Grayson County Sheriff's Department searching for missing teen

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Grayson County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing teenager.

The sheriff's department says 17-year-old Stephanie Pelfrey was last seen around 1 a.m. Tuesday. She is described as a white female, 5'6" tall and weighing approximately 130 lbs. She has red hair and green eyes

Pelfrey was last seen in the Wilderness Road area off of Grayson Springs Road in Clarkson.

If you have seen her or you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Grayson County Sheriff's Office at (270) 259-3024.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.