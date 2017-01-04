School resource officer caught on video body-slamming student - WDRB 41 Louisville News

School resource officer caught on video body-slamming student

Posted: Updated:

ROLESVILLE, NC (WDRB) --- A school resource officer in North Carolina is caught on camera body slamming high school student.

Cell phone video posted on social media shows an officer pick up a 15-year-old student and throw her on the ground. 

Jasmine Darwin says she was trying to break up a fight involving her sister. "I'm like 'you guys need to get off of me because I'm trying to help my sister'"  She adds that, " that's when Officer Santos came and he picked me up and then slammed me, slammed me on the ground. And I was out for a bit."

The police chief says the resource officer was wearing a body camera but he is not releasing that video just yet. The resource officer is on paid administrative leave.

