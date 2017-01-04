Elizabethtown grandmother arrested after children reportedly found in 'absolutely horrible' conditions

Police say one of the victims was able to escape and call police...More >>
Police say one of the victims was able to escape and call police...More >>
Police say they have taken several pounds of drugs off the street after arresting a Louisville man wanted on violent felony charges late Thursday night.More >>
Police say they have taken several pounds of drugs off the street after arresting a Louisville man wanted on violent felony charges late Thursday night.More >>
Tiffany James appeared emotional in court Friday morning.More >>
Tiffany James appeared emotional in court Friday morning.More >>
"I'm shaking because it offends me very much," said SFC Christina Baker, a veteran. "It offends me that someone would do this to someone."More >>
"I'm shaking because it offends me very much," said SFC Christina Baker, a veteran. "It offends me that someone would do this to someone."More >>
James Bryson was last seen alive on Christmas Eve -- and was found dead in his home three days later.More >>
James Bryson was last seen alive on Christmas Eve -- and was found dead in his home three days later.More >>
Kaleb Ritter pulled his brother out of the way when the vehicle, driven by Donald Bell, drove through the back yard.More >>
Kaleb Ritter pulled his brother out of the way when the vehicle, driven by Donald Bell, drove through the back yard.More >>
Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man after he and an accomplice robbed a man and a woman in their own home, holding them at gunpoint and stuffing them into a closet.More >>
Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man after he and an accomplice robbed a man and a woman in their own home, holding them at gunpoint and stuffing them into a closet.More >>
Police say they have arrested a suspect after a family was held at gunpoint during a home invasion in east Louisville late last year.More >>
Police say they have arrested a suspect after a family was held at gunpoint during a home invasion in east Louisville late last year.More >>