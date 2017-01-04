Elizabethtown grandmother arrested after children reportedly found in 'absolutely horrible' conditions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Elizabethtown woman has been arrested after police say her two grandchildren were found living in deplorable conditions, amid filth and drugs.

According to an arrest report, it happened on Tuesday evening at the home of 60-year-old Virginia Hager in the 900 block of Greenway Drive in Elizabethtown.

Elizabethtown Police say they were called to the home just before 7 p.m. to check on the welfare of Hager's two grandchildren, ages 6 and 1. When authorities arrived, they say they found the children living in deplorable conditions. "This is a terrifying, uninhabitable situation for children," said John Thomas, public information officer with Elizabethtown Police.

"The residence was absolutely horrible for a child to be living in," an Elizabethtown Police officer wrote in the arrest report. "The floors were black with unknown filth. The walls, mattresses, kitchen, bathroom and etc. were covered in horrible filth. There were exposed electrical wires within reach of the children, and multiple, random, known drug users in the residence."

Police say Hager allowed them to take photographs inside her home, and during that walk-through, an officer found two glass pipes with methamphetamine residue inside her bedroom, as well as a marijuana pipe. "They located in plain sight two glass pipes which later proved to have methamphetamine residue. and these glass pipes were easily accessible to the children," said Thomas.

Police also say they found known drug users in the home. "This was essentially a drug house that unfortunately was occupied by two children," said Thomas.

The children were removed from the home and placed in the custody of Social Services, according to the arrest report. "We certainly encourage the public, if you're aware of a child living in a neglectful situation, if it's filthy, if they have a negligent caretaker, if there's drug use going on in the house, please notify someone, even if it's anonymously," said Thomas. "Contact the police department, contact social services so we can get these precious children out of such a terrible situation."

Hager was arrested and charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. She is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.

While being booked, police say she told medical staff at the detention center that she uses methamphetamine and marijuana for pain management.

