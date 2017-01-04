Elizabethtown man arrested after ResCare worker found stabbed to death

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County man is charged with murder after an employee at a home care facility was found stabbed to death early Wednesday.

Authorities say the victim, now identified as 66-year-old Sally Berry of Radcliff, was dead when deputies arrived at Community Alternatives of Kentucky, a division of ResCare. ResCare has multiple facilities in Kentucky and across the country. This one in the 200 block of Bryan Street in Elizabethtown cares for adults with developmental disabilities.

Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said another employee discovered Berry's body in a pool of blood when she came for a shift change. Sheriff Ward said that employee called 911 just before 11:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Ward says a patient at the facility, 32-year-old Lindale Cunningham, admitted stabbing Berry. Two other male patients were in the home at the time. Cunningham was arrested Wednesday at 3:46 a.m.

Ward says investigators are trying to determine what led to the stabbing.

"We didn't receive a call prior to the call last night, we didn't receive a call of a fight or anything like that, we just received a call from the worker coming in to relieve the victim and that's when she found the victim laying on the floor," Ward said.

ResCare released the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

ResCare is deeply saddened by this very tragic loss of one of our own employees with years of dedicated service as a care giver and we extend our sympathy to the family for the loss of their loved one. Our number one priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of each and every one of our clients and staff members at all times. We are cooperating fully with the police investigation and are unable to comment further on this matter due to the investigation.

Cunningham is being held at the Hardin County Detention Center.

Harry Baxter has lived across the street from the facility since 1996. He said police were called to the home multiple times in the past. He said the victim, Berry, was also hurt while working at that home last summer.

"She had gotten roughed up," explained Baxter. "And she wants to know, because I was a retired deputy sheriff, she wanted to know what to do about it. And I said, 'Ma'am don't play around. Call the police.' I said, 'If you need to get out of there, come straight across the street, and we'll take care of you until the cops get here.'"

Baxter said he didn't know much more about Berry or her family. But he said he worried for her and he feels terrible for her family.

"She was somebody I spoke to in passing every time she showed up," said Baxter, holding back tears. "And when she got ready to leave, I said, 'Well, how did it go last night?' And she said, 'Well, I made it.' Well, last night she didn't."

