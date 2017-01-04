El Taco Luchador to open second Louisville location - WDRB 41 Louisville News

El Taco Luchador to open second Louisville location

Posted: Updated:
Source: El-Taco-Luchador.com Source: El-Taco-Luchador.com

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- El Taco Luchador is about to open a second location.

The restaurant's Executive Chef, Fernando Martinez, says the second location will replace what was formerly the Meridian Cafe, located near the corner of Meridian Avenue and Shelbyville Road in St. Matthews.

Martinez says the second location is expected to open in March.

Taco Luchador already has a location on Baxter Avenue and features Mexican-style sandwiches, appetizers -- and of course -- tacos.

Copyright 2016 by WDRB News.

