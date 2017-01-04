Molly Burke - Digital Campaign Coordinator

A Louisville native, Molly graduated from Louisville Collegiate School and swam for the Lakeside Seahawks.

She received her Bachelor’s degree from Centre College in 2012, double majoring in Art History and History. She received Master’s degree from New York University in Art Administration. Molly joins us from iHeartMedia-Premiere Networks in New York where she has been living for the past 4 years.

In her last job, Molly created original social media and editorial content for multiple brands including: On Air With Ryan Seacrest, The Bobby Bones Show, ON With Mario Lopez and The Breakfast Club, with a focus on growing the digital footprint of these radio properties through social media and editorial strategy.

She is excited to be back in Louisville and working for the best news station in town!